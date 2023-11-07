Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath's son and Member for Parliament (MP) Nakul Nath has announced his intent to form a Madhya Pradesh's IPL (Indian Premier League) cricket team after being voted to power in the upcoming state assembly polls.

Nath also requested the youth to suggest the name of the team of the state through a video message which he shared on his official X handle on Tuesday.

"Being a youth, I have always promoted sports and I want to tell all the youth of the state that as soon as our government is formed in the state, we will form an IPL cricket team of Madhya Pradesh. I want to make an appeal to every youth of the state that you should suggest the name of the Madhya Pradesh IPL team so that the glory of the state increases in the field of cricket," Nath said in the video.

The Congress MP had recently hit the headlines when he announced an invitation for swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath.

"Now only 17-18 days are left for polls and I would like you to request that you have faced problems for the last 17-18 years, so now for the next 17-18 days do support the Congress party with full strength and hard work. Please come to Bhopal onDecember 7 for the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath," he had said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister. (ANI)

