Surajpur, November 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for failing to contain Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and said whenever the party comes to power at the Centre, Naxalites and terrorists get emboldened. Addressing a rally in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, Modi also targeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam with the slogan “30 take kakka, khule aam satta” (30 per cent commission government, openly operating betting).

Baghel is popularly called 'Kaka' (uncle) in the state. Voting was underway on Tuesday for the first phase of polls in the state in 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats. Modi said for the Congress, adivasis (tribals) have no existence in the country and it left them to their fate. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

"Whenever the Congress comes to power in the country, terrorists and Naxalites get emboldened. News of bomb blasts and murders are reported from here and there. Wherever the Congress is in power, the rule of crime and loot prevails there," he said. The Congress government has failed to contain incidents of Naxal violence (in Chhattisgarh), the PM said.

PM Narendra Modi in Surajpur