New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's appeal urging citizens to share their experiences of how air pollution has affected them, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday welcomed the initiative and said the issue impacts people across all sections of society.

Tiwari said air pollution is a problem that affects both the rich and the poor and has now spread beyond Delhi to several parts of the country. Referring to recent conditions, he said breathing had become extremely difficult for several days due to toxic air, and echoed Rahul Gandhi's call for action, urging people to raise their voices against environmental pollution.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Records 1.61 Crore Tourists in 2025; LG Manoj Sinha Hails Recovery After Pahalgam Terror Attack and Floods.

"I would like to congratulate Rahul Gandhi for drawing attention to a problem that affects everyone, rich and poor, and every resident of Delhi, and now many parts of the country. Just a few days ago, it was difficult to breathe for 4-5 days because the air had become toxic... As Rahul Gandhi said, the country should prepare itself from today, and we should raise our voices against this pollution, this poison in the environment, these toxic fumes, so that next time we can be free from it or move towards freedom from it," Pramod Tiwari told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi urged citizens to share their experiences of how air pollution has affected them or their loved ones, stating that the issue cannot be ignored or postponed until next winter.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Horror: Minor Girl Kidnapped, Raped by Lover, Sold Across Hotels and Spa Network; 4 Arrested (Watch Video).

In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi said people have paid a "heavy price" for air pollution and encouraged them to voice their concerns on 'Awaz Bharat Ki', an online platform launched on his official website.

"We are paying a heavy price for air pollution - with our health and with our economy. Crores of ordinary Indians bear this burden every day. Children and the elderly suffer the most. Livelihoods, especially of construction workers and daily wage earners are severely impacted. This crisis cannot be forgotten until next winter. The first step towards change is to raise our voices. Share your story of how air pollution has affected you or your loved ones.Your voice matters, and it is my duty to raise it," the 'X' post from Gandhi stated.

As per Rahul Gandhi's official website, 'Awaz Bharat Ki' is an initiative to provide a platform for people of India to share their thoughts, suggestions, and concerns directly with his office. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)