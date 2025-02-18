Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) Arrested on charges of sexual exploitation, Congress MP Rakesh Rathore has moved the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court for his bail in a rape case.

Rathore's bail plea is listed for hearing before Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan on February 20.

A Congress MP from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, Rathore was arrested on January 30 after being on the run since January 17, when an FIR of rape was filed against him. The arrest took place during a press conference at his residence.

Before his arrest, his bail requests had been rejected twice — first by the MP/MLA court in Sitapur, and then by the Lucknow Bench of the High Court.

On January 15, a woman filed a complaint against Rathore, alleging that he had sexually exploited her for four years.

According to her complaint, Rathore repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marriage and to help her build a political career.

Since his arrest, Rathore has been lodged in the Sitapur District Jail.

On January 29, the court rejected the MP's anticipatory bail plea and disposed of the petition leading to his arrest and imprisonment.

On January 17, police registered a case against Rathore following a complaint from a woman, who accused him of sexually exploiting her for the past four years on the promise of marriage.

Rathore's counsels, and advocates Arvind Masdalan and Dinesh Tripathi on January 20 filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in Sitapur.

On January 23, the MP-MLA court in Sitapur rejected the MP's anticipatory bail plea. He moved the high court from where also he did not get relief and was later arrested.

