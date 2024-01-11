Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 11 (ANI):Responding to the Congress declining the invitation to the Lord Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha event, Haryana Congress President Uday Bhan clarified that his party is not boycotting Ram Janmabhoomi or the Ram temple. Instead, he emphasized that the Congress disagrees with the manner in which the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is being conducted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Congress is not boycotting Ram Janmabhoomi or Ram Temple. In fact, Congress does not agree with this Pran Pratistha ceremony being conducted by the Bharatiya Janata Party," Uday Bhan said speaking to ANI.

Uday Bhan said that spiritual leaders from all religions have said that conducting the Pran Pratishtha event is not right at the time when 40 per cent of construction work of the Ram temple has not been completed.

"Gurus from all religions have also said that till now, even 40 per cent of construction work of the Ram temple has not been completed. The Pran Pratistha ceremony is already taking place before that. This is not correct," the Haryana Congress President said.

Bhan said that religious leaders have advised him that it is not right to have the Pran Prathishtha ceremony at a "half-finished temple".

"Our religious leader, who is expert in scriptures, said that it is not right to have Pran Pratishtha at a half-finished temple," the Congress leader said.

"The temple should have been completely constructed and then the trust should have invited whoever they wanted and organised the programme based on the circumstances," Bhan suggested.

The Haryana Congress chief said that Shankaracharya had said that the temple Pran Pratishtha is a politcal move and he is pointing out the same thing.

"Shankaracharya, who is our religious leader, is revered by everyone and whose decision is considered final, has said that politics is going on. I am also saying the same thing," Uday Bhan said.

The Congress on Wednesday turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, scheduled later this month calling it an event of the BJP and RSS.

The senior Congress leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--have 'declined' the invitation for the grand event in Ayodhya, the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement. (ANI)

