Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), India's longest sea bridge, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometres of the stretch on sea and 5.50 km on land. As per Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the 21.8-kilometre-long bridge between Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district will bring down the journey from the present two hours to around 15-20 minutes. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Inauguration: Eknath Shinde Shares Stunning Photos of India's Longest Sea Bridge.

The proposal to construct the bridge was sent to the Government of Maharashtra for consideration in 2012. In 2015, the project was approved by the Government of India and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The foundation stone for the construction of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 24, 2016. Later, the MMRDA awarded contracts for the project in November 2017, and construction began in April 2018, which was scheduled to be completed within 4.5 years, by 2022. However, the construction was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was expected to be completed by August 2023, then again by December 2023. The construction was finally completed in December 2023 and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. In his article, we bring to you the facts about this engineering marvel. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: From Speed Limit to Toll Prices, Here's All About India's Longest Sea Bridge Set to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.

Watch Video: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)

A night-time video of the Mumbai Trans harbour link. Connectivity & Commerce will be enhanced through the Commitment of hard-working, talented engineers. Can’t wait to drive down this ‘golden ribbon.’ Ack: @rajtoday pic.twitter.com/7vZ88jzGU8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 10, 2024

All You Need To Know About Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as the Sewri–Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link is officially named as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link. It is an under-construction 21.8 km (13.5 mi) 6-lane access-controlled elevated road bridge, which will connect Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. The bridge will begin in Sewri, South Mumbai, cross Thane Creek north of Elephanta Island, and terminate at Chirle near Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka. Once completed, it would be the longest sea bridge in India, and the world's 12th longest sea bridge. The road will be linked to the Mumbai–Pune Expressway in the east and to the under-construction Coastal Road in the west. The 6-lane highway will be 27 meters in width, in addition to two emergency exit lanes, an edge strip, and a crash barrier. The project is estimated to cost a total of Rs 17,843 crore (US$2.2 billion). The MMRDA estimates that once the bridge opens for public use, 70,000 vehicles can use the bridge daily. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the implementing authority for the six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Photos

India's Longest Sea Bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Atal Setu, adorned with lights in anticipation of tomorrow's inauguration by PM @narendramodi.#AtalSetu#NewIndia#MTHL pic.twitter.com/kzdW6wLo0A — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 11, 2024

The bridge is also said to connect to the arterial Mumbai Pune Expressway, which links the state's two largest cities. When completed, it would be the longest sea bridge in India and the world's 12th-longest sea bridge.

