Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): Ahead of the November 25 assembly polls, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Congress party has passed a proposal in Raipur on conducting caste-based census and has also issued directions in that regard.

"We had passed a proposal in Raipur that a caste-based census should be done and we have issued directions also," Gehlot said when asked by a reporter about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's push for a nationwide caste-based census.

The Chief Minister who was at Rajasthan's Dausa on Monday also charged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not debating on the achievements of the Congress government in Rajasthan, their laws or their guarantees but only instigating people.

"This election is for state assembly. They (BJP) are not debating on our achievements, our laws or our guarantees. They are coming to Rajasthan and instigating people and leaving," Gehlot said.

"If they have the courage let them debate on our achievements, laws and guarantees and speak about our shortcomings," he added.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the BJP is making "issues" out of "non-issues".

"They are not even talking about the issues of Rajasthan. They are making issues out of non-issues," Gehlot said.

Expressing confidence that the Congress will come back to power in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, "The people have made up their minds and they will repeat the government. Let people decide who is wrong and who is right."

The campaign for the November 25 elections in Rajasthan is peaking with leaders criss-crossing the state and addressing rallies.

Polling will be held to elect a new assembly in Rajasthan on November 25. Counting of votes will be held on December 3 along with four other states. (ANI)

