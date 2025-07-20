New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Sunday hailed former chief minister Sheila Dikshit as the "architect" of the city on her sixth death anniversary.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav, along with other party leaders and workers, remembered Dikshit's 15-year tenure as one that transformed the capital with landmark developments.

Also Read | Fact Check: Received an Email Asking You to Download Your e-PAN Card? Here's Why You Should Not Click the Link or Share Any Information.

Her party colleagues credited Dikshit with the expansion of the Delhi Metro and CNG public transport fleet, and creation of modern hospitals, universities, schools and a massive green cover.

Under her leadership, Delhi emerged as a model city and saw a "golden era" of development, Yadav said.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: Stormy Parl Proceddings Expected As Opposition To Corner Centre on Operation Sindoor, Bihar SIR Issue.

He alleged that the schemes she launched for slum dwellers, Dalits, minorities and the poor were systematically dismantled by the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP governments.

He also accused the current BJP-led Delhi government and the previous AAP regime of failing to deliver on their election promises to control pollution control, clean the Yamuna, make the city safe for women, jobs for youths, and rehabilitation for the slum dwellers.

Dikshit's son and former MP Sandeep Dikshit, daughter Latika, and Congress leaders Dr Narendra Nath, Mangat Ram Singhal, Yoganand Shastri, Kiran Walia, and Udit Raj paid the three-time CM their tributes.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)