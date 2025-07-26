New Delhi [India]. July 26 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

In a post on social media X, the party President wrote that they valiantly defended the motherland in the Kargil War.

"On #KargilVijayDiwas, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the brave soldiers of our Armed Forces, ex-servicemen, their families and all fellow Indians.

We bow in reverence and salute the supreme sacrifice of our martyrs who valiantly defended our motherland in the Kargil War.

Their unflinching courage and valour will forever inspire generations.

Jai Hind," the post read.

President Droupadi Murmu also remembered the sacrifice of the jawans who fought in the Kargil War with courage and valour.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens," the President posted on X.

On Friday, families of army personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War of 1999 gathered at Lamochen Viewpoint in Drass to pay heartfelt tributes to the heroes of the war.

The solemn event, organised to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces, saw emotional recollections from family members of fallen soldiers.

The gathering at Lamochen Viewpoint served as a poignant reminder of the courage and selflessness displayed by Indian soldiers during the Kargil conflict.

Every year on July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day etched in the nation's heart with pride and solemn remembrance. It marks the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded Operation Vijay, reclaiming the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders.

The Kargil War is a saga of strong political, military and diplomatic actions. This War will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, as well as the self-imposed national strategy of restraint in keeping the war limited to the Kargil-Siachen sectors and the swiftly executed tri-services military strategy. (ANI)

