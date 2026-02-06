New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, on Friday, criticised the Congress Party over its recent moves in Telangana, accusing it of pursuing appeasement politics and attempting to manipulate backward class (BC) reservations to favour Muslims.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement that the Congress should rename itself the Muslim League Congress. G Kishan Reddy said, "Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Indian National Congress should rename itself as the Muslim League Congress. His statement was based on the fact that the Congress Party's appeasement politics and pandering to specific communities for vote bank politics made them more communal than Jinnah's Muslim League."

According to the release, Reddy noted that the Congress intends to file documents with the Supreme Court to make the 4% reservation for Muslims permanent.

"The Congress Party in Telangana is an embodiment of this rebranding as the Muslim League Congress. On several occasions in the past, CM Revanth Reddy has stated that "Congress means Muslims, Muslims mean Congress". Today, CM Revanth Reddy stated that the Congress Party will submit the necessary documents to the Supreme Court to ensure the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims becomes permanent. It is a known fact that the Congress Party introduced 4 per cent Muslim reservations in undivided Andhra Pradesh, and the High Court struck them down twice, declaring such reservations unconstitutional and invalid. Yet, the Congress Party went to the Supreme Court, obtained a stay, and continued implementing them."

Reddy accused the Congress of a twofold strategy and said, "The real agenda of the Congress is twofold: to secure 4% reservation based on religious reservations and add another 10% Muslim reservations by introducing them in the backward classes category. Effectively, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is trying to bring 14 per cent reservations for muslims through this two-pronged strategy."

In a release, Reddy alleged that Congress, under the guise of a caste survey, inflated the backward class population in Telangana by including Muslims in the BC list, impacting reservation allocations in local bodies.

"Recently, under the guise of a caste survey, Congress attempted to drastically reduce the BC population in Telangana. Real BCs constitute 46 per cent of the population in Telangana. However, the Congress Party claimed that BCs constitute 56 per cent of the population and included 10 per cent Muslims into this BC List. For BCs and Muslims together, they allocated 42% reservations in Local Bodies. After a 10% reservation for Muslims, the existing 34% BC quota was reduced to 32%. If the court had not stayed the order, the BC community would have been affected badly."

Reddy added that non-BCs capturing BC seats threaten the genuine political empowerment of backward classes. "The consequences of pushing non-BCs into BC categories are not hypothetical; they are already on record. In the 2020 GHMC elections, 50 of 150 seats were reserved for BCs. Of these, non-BC candidates went on to win 31 seats. That means 62 per cent of the seats meant for backward classes were effectively captured by the MIM. When reservations meant for empowerment are cornered this way, how are genuine backward classes supposed to get justice? Now, with a 4 per cent reservation carved out on religious lines and an additional 10 per cent added on top, the Congress is attempting to smuggle Muslims into BC categories, at the direct cost of genuinely deserving backward classes."

The people of Telangana are watching closely, and they will respond decisively. For this blatant appeasement and betrayal of social justice, Revanth Reddy and the Congress leadership will be shown the door by the voters. (ANI)

