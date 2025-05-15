New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh hit out at BJP leader Amit Malviya and raised questions about the ruling party's explanation regarding its diplomatic and trade ties with nations that have supported Pakistan amidst heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The response from the Congress leaders came after BJP leader Amit Malviya posted a video of both Ramesh and Khera and accused the party of being 'disconnected' and 'misaligned' with the sentiments of the public following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

BJP National Information and Technology Department in-charge, Malviya said that the Congress deserved a 'political oblivion and complete isolation.'

In a post on X, Malviya posted, "The country is enraged by the support Turkey and Azerbaijan have extended to the terror state of Pakistan. There has been a growing call to boycott trade and tourism with these countries, and private citizens have stood up in solidarity. But the Congress party can't even bring itself to align with the broader sentiment of the Indian people. No wonder it remains so disconnected from the public. It deserves its political oblivion and complete isolation."

Hitting back, Pawan Khera responded sharply and wrote on X, "Since this question is being raised by an office bearer of the BJP, PMO India and S Jaishankar should immediately clarify if the government of India has snapped all diplomatic & trade relations with Turkey and has also shut their embassy in India. The decision on whether or not to have relationship with any country has to be taken by the govt and not the opposition.@MEA India kindly clarify."

Jairam Ramesh also posted on X and said, "In the same vein,@PMOIndiaand@DrSJaishankarshould also clarify why the Modi Government has pursued normalisation with China despite its continued encroachment on Indian territory - or indeed why the PM lied to the people of India and irrevocably hurt national interests on June 19th, 2020 by giving China a public clean chit for its encroachments."

Earlier on Monday, Pawan Khera said the government should convene a special session in Parliament to discuss Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and subsequent understanding with Pakistan on stopping firing and military action.

"There are many questions. The Indian Armed Forces have bravely taught Pakistan a lesson, there is no doubt about it. There are questions for the government, and those questions can be asked only when a special session of Parliament is called... I think the whole world should see how professional the Indian Army is, everyone saluted their spirit," Khera told ANI.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of the Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated the "unanimous request" of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament "immediately."

"It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and ceasefire, first announced by U.S. President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead. I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly," Rahul Gandhi said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month. (ANI)

