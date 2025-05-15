Mumbai, May 15: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks today, May 15, 2025, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. While buying and selling stocks is a common practice, it's important to be aware of the latest share market updates. As the market opens for Thursday's trading session, we bring you a list of shares which are likely to be in the spotlight today, May 15. These stocks are Eicher Motors Limited (NSE: EICHERMOT), Tata Power Company Limited (NSE: TATAPOWER), Torrent Power Limited (NSE: TORNTPOWER) and Brigade Enterprises Limited (NSE: BRIGADE).

All the four stocks mentioned above ended Wednesday's trading session on a positive note with Eicher Motors Limited (NSE: EICHERMOT) risng by INR 28, Tata Power Company Limited (NSE: TATAPOWER) by INR 8.75, Torrent Power Limited (NSE: TORNTPOWER) by INR 21.20 and Brigade Enterprises Limited (NSE: BRIGADE) by INR4.6, respectively. In addition to the above shares, stocks of Apollo Tyres Limited (NSE: APOLLOTYRE), JB Chemicals (NSE: JBCHEPHARM), Muthoot Finance Limited (NSE: MUTHOOTFIN) and Wendt India (NSE: WENDT) are among the list of stocks to watch out for. Defence Stocks Continue To Rally; Mishra Dhatu Zooms Over 15 Per Cent.

Notably, all four stocks ended the last trading session in green and saw positive gains of INR 4, INR 26.60, INR 49.50 and INR 14, respectively. Besides, shares of companies such as Hitachi Energy India Limited (NSE: POWERINDIA), Sanofi India Limited (NSE: SANOFI), and Jubilant Foodworks Limited (NSE: JUBLFOOD) are also expected to be in focus today. While stocks of Hitachi Energy India Limited (NSE: POWERINDIA) and Sanofi India Limited (NSE: SANOFI) both ended in green on Wednesday, shares of Jubilant Foodworks Limited (NSE: JUBLFOOD) ended on a negative note.

Although the above stocks and several other shares are expected to be in the spotlight today, it's best to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions. That said, the Indian stock markets ended Wednesday's trading session on a strong note, which was supported by gains in metal, real estate and technology shares. The key highlight on May 14 was the continued strength in domestic defence stocks, with investors showing consistent buying interest. Among the top gainers were Tata Steel, Eternal, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India, among others. India-Pakistan Tension: CCPA Orders E-Commerce Companies, Including Amazon India and Walmart-Owned Flipkart to Remove Merchandise Carrying Pakistani Flag.

Asian Paints was the biggest loser at the end of Wednesday's trading session, followed by Tata Motors and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).