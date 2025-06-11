Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson ANS Prasad issued a statement on Wednesday on the 11 Years of the Modi government. Titled as: "PM Modi's Golden Tenure: A Vision for a Strong India - Success Story for Congress and Rahul Gandhi to Learn from 11 Years of BJP Achievements."

He credited Modi Government with transforming India through its visionary policies and schemes. According to a statement, the government's achievements over the past 11 years have been remarkable, with a focus on inclusive growth, sustainable development, and good governance.

The statement said, "As India celebrates 75 years of independence, it's crucial for Congress party members and Rahul Gandhi to understand and learn from the remarkable achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure. After 55 years of Congress rule marred by corruption and scandals, PM Modi has restored India's pride and dignity. Building on the foundation laid by former PM Vajpayee and drawing inspiration from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of integral humanism, the Thirukkural's ethics, and the principles of justice, transparency, and morality, PM Modi's golden tenure has become a guiding light for the world."

Prasad said that despite Congress's continuous treachery and malicious propaganda, PM Modi has created a strong and united India, thwarting Rahul Gandhi's attempts to divide the nation through caste and communal politics.

"The Modi government has been a game-changer for India, implementing policies and schemes that have transformed the lives of millions. With a focus on inclusive growth, sustainable development, and good governance, the government has made significant strides in various sectors," he said..

According to the statement, the Modi government has introduced several schemes aimed at uplifting the poor and vulnerable sections of society, such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, a financial inclusion program that has brought millions of people into the formal banking system. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a housing scheme that aims to provide affordable housing to the poor, and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, a skill development program that has trained millions of youth in various trades, are other notable initiatives.

The government has passed several historic bills that have far-reaching implications for the country. The Goods and Services Tax (GST), a landmark tax reform that has simplified the tax structure and boosted economic growth, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a crucial law that has helped to resolve issues related to non-performing assets, and the Citizenship Amendment Act, a law that provides a pathway to citizenship for persecuted minorities from neighboring countries, are some notable examples.

Initiatives like Make in India and Startup India have promoted entrepreneurship and innovation, while modernisation efforts in railways have improved connectivity and efficiency. Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana have helped to protect farmers' interests, and initiatives like Atal Innovation Mission and National Education Policy have promoted innovation and quality education, the statement says.

The Modi government has set an ambitious vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047. Key initiatives include the One Nation, One Election proposal aimed at streamlining the electoral process, and the Census, a crucial exercise that will provide valuable insights into the country's demographics. The government's policies are guided by the philosophy of integral humanism, which emphasises the importance of holistic development.

This approach has helped to promote economic growth, social welfare, and cultural preservation. Through initiatives like Make in India and Startup India, the government has promoted entrepreneurship and innovation, while schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have promoted social welfare. Initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Namami Gange Programme have helped to preserve India's cultural heritage.

The statement added that the Modi government's policies have been designed to promote the welfare of all sections of society, with a special focus on the poor and vulnerable. The government's commitment to good governance has helped to improve transparency and accountability in administration. The use of technology has helped to streamline processes and improve service delivery.

The spokesperson further said, "The government's efforts have also helped to promote a sense of national pride and unity. India's strength and resilience are exemplified by its mighty armed forces, who stand guard at the nation's borders, ever vigilant and ready to defend the country's sovereignty. The Indian military's prowess was on full display during the landmark Operation Sindhoor, a triumphant surgical strike that showcased the nation's unwavering resolve against cross-border terrorism."

The brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces have consistently demonstrated their valor and professionalism, earning the nation's eternal gratitude. Under the steadfast leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken a firm stance against terrorism, delivering justice to the victims and their families. Since 2014, the government has authorised surgical strikes against terrorist camps, further solidifying India's reputation as a formidable force against terrorism, he said.

The nation's pride in its armed forces and its government's commitment to national security is unshakeable, reflecting the country's unrelenting spirit and determination to safeguard its unity, integrity, and prosperity.

"As India moves forward, the Modi government's vision for a Viksit Bharat will continue to guide its policies and programs, ensuring a developed India that is free from poverty and inequality," said Prasad.

With a focus on inclusive growth, sustainable development, and good governance, the government is confident of achieving its goals and making India a developed nation by 2047.

The Modi government's achievements are a testament to its commitment to transforming India through visionary policies and schemes, inspiring a new generation of leaders and thinkers who will guide not just India but the world, the statement concluded. (ANI)

