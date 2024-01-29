North Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Congress on Monday resumed its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from West Bengal's North Dinajpur.

As per information from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Yatra will be entering the state of Bihar today.

Also Read | Nalgonda Road Accident: Five Members of Two Families Killed After Truck Rams Into Car in Telangana.

The Congress leader, while speaking to ANI at Siliguri, said, "From here we are going to Kishanganj and there will be a flag handover at the Ashafakullah Khan Stadium in Kishanganj. We will be staying in Araria tonight. From Kishanganj, we will be going to Purnia and then to Araria."

"The day after tomorrow, i.e., on January 31, we will be entering Jharkhand. We will be holding a public rally in Jharkhand on February 5 or 6 where the Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) is also expected to join us," he said.

Also Read | Tiger Spotted in Sitapur: Wild Cat Enters BJP Leader Munindra Awasthi’s Farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh, Search Operation Underway.

The Congress leader also expressed his astonishment at the turnout witnessed by the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri.

"The 'padyatra' that took place in Jalpaiguri was 2 km and 2 km in Siliguri. We did not expect that such a huge number of women, young, elderly and children would come out on the streets and stand on rooftops and balconies, welcoming the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. I am not saying that all these people will vote for us, but the response had so much energy. There was so much excitement," said Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress leader said that he is happy to see Congress' position in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri.

"This has been our Congress stronghold for years, but we have become somewhat weak. There is also a Hamro Party from Darjeeling; they have said that they will support Congress and the INDIA alliance, so this is a positive trend for us," said the congress leader.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14.

It will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)