India News | Congress Slams Centre Amid Protests Against Bauxite Mining in Odisha, Demand Independent Inquiry

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday slammed the Centre amid the tribal protests against the bauxite mining project and infrastructure projects in Sijimali in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts in Odisha.

In an X post, Jairam Ramesh called the bauxite mining project and infrastructure development in the region a violation of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) and the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

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He called for an independent inquiry into the projects in Sijimali.

The Congress leader wrote, "Odisha is no stranger to public protests by tribal and other communities when mining projects that have major ecological impacts are sought to be bulldozed through, bypassing all legal and Constitutional safeguards. The latest in this depressing saga involves a bauxite mining project with associated infrastructure in Sijimali in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts."

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Ramesh accused the Odisha Police of "disproportionate force" against scheduled tribe communities, especially women.

He wrote, "There appear to have been serious violations of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996 and the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Rights of affected individuals, local communities, and local institutions like Gram Sabhas guaranteed by these laws passed unanimously by Parliament, have reportedly been deliberately diluted or even bypassed. When agitation inevitably took place a few days back, the police used disproportionate force in a targeted manner against scheduled tribe communities, specially women, thus violating the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. This has happened in a state where the CM is himself from a tribal community."

"The Union Minister of Tribal Affairs is also from Odisha. He should demonstrate greater sensitivity and order an independent inquiry into the unrest at Sijimali and ensure that PESA, 1996 and FRA, 2006, are implemented both in letter and spirit in a credible, transparent, and participatory manner," the X post read.

Earlier this month, the tribal community in Sijimali began its protest against a private company over a bauxite mining project. Congress and the BJD have alleged that stringent police action was taken against protestors. (ANI)

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