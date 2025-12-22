New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Congress on Monday criticised the Union government over the increase in rail fares without any official announcement.

The party also demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the deplorable condition of the railways.

Addressing a press conference here today, senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar termed it a move that would increase the burden on the common people, saying that the Modi government never tire of giving "shocking" gifts to the public like inflation and fare hikes.

He noted that the government quietly increased the fares without any official announcement and informed the media about it through a circular only.

The Congress leader said that this is the second fare hike since the government came to power in the current term in 2024 (after July).

Citing figures, he said that at the end of the UPA government's tenure, the rail fare was 32 paise per kilometre, which the Modi government has increased to 66 paise per kilometre in ten years, meaning a massive 107 per cent increase in rail fares during this period.

Ajoy Kumar said that although the railways try to show that a nominal increase of one or two paise per kilometre has been made, the common people will have to pay an average of Rs 100-200 extra for train travel.

Kumar also criticised the withdrawal of concessions for senior citizens. He said that the Modi government has looted 8,600 crore from the pockets of senior citizens. He also highlighted the increase in other railway charges. He stated that the price of a platform ticket has increased from 3 to 50, and a meal that previously cost 30 now costs 120.

He added that, according to the CAG report, the food served on trains is unfit for human consumption. He further stated that a fee of 500 is being charged for parking a vehicle for more than half an hour.

Raising concerns about railway safety, Kumar said that since 2014, there have been 712 train accidents, resulting in 768 deaths. He noted that while the government was spending 1.08 lakh crore on the bullet train, there was no budget for the essential 'Kavach' (safety) system for the safety of the common people. (ANI)

