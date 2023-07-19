Mangaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) The Congress will be swept away in a wave of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP Karnataka state president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters in Puttur, Kateel said Congress at the national level is currently not in a position to contest elections alone and is allying with diverse groups and devising new strategies to regain power.

He said the previous attempts at forming such alliances had not worked out and the new formation will encounter the same fate.

Kateel said the Congress had a history of displacing governments at the Centre including that of H D Deve Gowda after supporting them for a brief period. The Congress will never allow any other party to hold power at the Centre, he alleged.

Kateel refused to comment on the reports that the Janata Dal (S) is making efforts to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

