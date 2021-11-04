New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Following the Centre's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday called the move an eyewash.

"The meagre reduction of excise duty after exorbitant cumulative increases in the last years is nothing but an eyewash. When the international crude oil prices were lowest, the Modi government did nothing to pass the benefit to common people but increased the excise duties," tweeted KC Venugopal.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Newly-Married Hindu Man Brutally Thrashed by His Brother-in-Law for Refusing To Convert to Christianity.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the government of resorting to "jumlas" and asked when will petroleum prices come to the level in 2014.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the BJP-led government had hiked excise on petrol by Rs 32.90 and Rs five reduction announced on Wednesday had brought it down to Rs 27 per litre. He said excise on diesel had been brought down from Rs 31.80 per litre to Rs 21.80 per litre.

Also Read | Chennai Customs Seize 400-Year-Old Nrityaganapathi Idol Being Exported From Kancheepuram.

Surjewala, who made a series of tweets, said that excise on petrol was Rs 9.48 per litre and that on diesel was Rs 3.56 per litre when Congress-led UPA was in power.

"Kudos to People for showing the "mirror of truth" to tax-parasitic Modi Govt! But do remember - In May 2014, Price of Petrol was Rs 71.41 - Diesel was Rs 55.49/litre but Crude Oil was Rs 105.71/Barrel. Crude Oil is $82/Barrel today. When will the prices equate year 2014?" he said.

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)