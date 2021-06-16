By Deepika Rathour Chauhan

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday alleged that the Congress for having weak leadership in Punjab and Rajasthan that has lead to "infighting" in both units.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore alleged that the people of Rajasthan were deprived of their needs and said that the state government was not able to implement the Centre's schemes on the ground level.

"Around half of the Rajasthan government's tenure is over and people are still deprived of their needs. If they resolve their conflicts, it will be beneficial for people. When the central leadership weakens, other leaders start making their own decisions, like in Punjab and Rajasthan," said the Member of Parliament from Jaipur Rural.

He added, "The state government is not able to implement the policies by the central government on the ground level. For example, Rs 2,500 crore has been sanctioned to the Rajasthan government last year under the Jal Jeevan mission but they have used only Rs 650 crores only. People will get relief if you work on the ground and use their money for them."

Asked about the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Rathore blamed unfulfilled promises by the former.

"There are internal conflicts in Rajasthan. They blame external factors for it. Gehlot has promised everyone different positions in state government and problems arise when it's time for them to claim these positions. That is why he keeps postponing meetings and people suffer," he told ANI.

Earlier, six BSP MLAs, crucial to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's number strength in the Assembly, including Rajendra Guda, had merged with Congress. The remaining BSP MLAs include Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, J.S. Awana, and Wajib Ali.

However, the Cabinet reshuffle and expansion are likely being put on hold after doctors advised Gehlot to avoid one-on-one meetings.

Amid the impasse, Pilot had on Saturday dismissed all rumours about his exit from the party. (ANI)

