Margao (Goa) [India], December 12 (ANI): Digambar Kamat, the Leader of Opposition in the Goa Legislative Assembly, has issued a press statement saying the Congress Party will comfortably win South and North Goa Zilla Panchayat constituencies.

Polling for Zilla Panchayat elections started for 48 seats in over 1,200 polling stations today.

Kamat said the low turnout in the morning is indicative of people's resentment against the ruling government who failed to support them during times of distress. He stated that BJP deliberately discouraged voters from voting as the party is aware of people's temperament.

"I visited some constituencies in the South, while GPCC president toured North Goa. The pulse of the people is pro-Congress," added Kamat. He accused BJP of using government machinery for campaigning and disrespecting the model code of conduct.

"Chief Minister and all Cabinet Ministers campaigned openly holding meetings despite Model Code of Conduct being in force. The opposition was not allowed even to go for door to door campaigns and hold indoor meetings," Kamat said.

As per State Election Commission (SEC), out of the total 48 Zilla Panchayat seats, 25 are in North Goa, while 23 are in the South. A total of 200 candidates are on the fray including 41 from BJP, 37 from Congress, 20 from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 17 from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), 6 from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and 79 independent candidates. (ANI)

