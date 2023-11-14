Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Gidugu Rudra Raju said that the Congress would win absolute majority in Telangana.

"Congress will win an absolute majority in Telangana elections," Gidugu Rudra Raju told ANI on Tuesday.

"Congress party will definitely come to power here. Under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and the combination of TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) chief Revanth Reddy, CLP (Congress Legislative Party) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Campaigning Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki Goud, Congress will come to power," he added.

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief said that just like Congress won in Karnataka following the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the announcement of guarantees in the state, top Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have announced six guarantees in Telangana.

"After Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress won in Karnataka with its impact. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others have released six guarantees which is a flagship program just like the five guarantees in Karnataka. The people believe in Congress. Congress has fulfilled its promises in Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Attacking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Raju listed out the problems facing the poll-bound state.

"KCR promised a Dalit CM, but he did not do it. He promised three acres of land for Dalits but did not do it. Unemployment is on the rise. The TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) is not giving notifications periodically. The unemployment allowance is not being given. The farmers, middle-class families, women and all are in trouble," the Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief said.

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS, and Congress.In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

