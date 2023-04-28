New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government is focus on strengthening cultural connectivity and intellectual connectivity.

Giving an example of making Padma and other awards truly people's awards by honoring real heroes, PM Modi said, "Unlike earlier, now instead of being based on recommendations, Padma Awards are being conferred for service to the nation and society".

The Prime Minister touched upon the dimension of linguistic diversity and informed that FM transmission will take place in all the languages and especially in the regions with 27 dialects. "This connectivity does not link just the tools of communications but it connects the people too. This is reflective of the work culture of this government", said the Prime Minister highlighting the emphasis on social connectivity along with the promotion of physical connectivity.

Noting that tourism has got a boost after the rejuvenation of pilgrimages and religious places in different parts of the country, the Prime Minister said, "Increasing number of people visiting tourist places is proof of increasing cultural connectivity in the country"

Museums related to tribal freedom fighters, Babasaheb Ambedkar's Panchteerth, PM Museum and the National War Memorial have given a new dimension to intellectual and emotional connectivity in the country.

The Prime Minister underlined the vision and mission of all communication channels like All India Radio and said, "connectivity be it in any form, its purpose is to connect the country and its 140 crore citizens."

He expressed confidence that all stakeholders will continue to move forward with this vision resulting in the strengthening of the country through continuous dialogue.

Making modern technology accessible and affordable is key to this.

The Prime Minister said, "Our government is continuously working towards the democratisation of technology. Every citizen should be able to afford and have access to technology. All India Radio has a vision of connecting the nation. The affordability of mobile devices and data plans has enabled widespread access to information."

He said that this has given a new push to digital entrepreneurship in villages. Similarly, UPI has helped small businesses and street vendors to access banking services.

PM Modi added that his relationship with radio and FM is that of both a passionate listener and a host.

"Today, this expansion of the FM service of All India Radio is an important step towards becoming All India FM. This launch of 91 FM transmission of All India Radio is like a gift to 2 crore people of 85 districts of the country", PM said.

He further said that the tech revolution has led to shaping radio and FM in a new way. "Radio hasn't gone obsolete. Through online FMs and podcasts, it has come in a new avatar. Digital India has given it new listeners. Today many education courses are available on DTH services. FM radio & DTH have both shown a window to the future of Digital India", he said.

The PM added, "Be it timely dissemination of information, weather forecasts for agriculture, or connecting the women's self-help groups with new markets these FM transmitters will play a key role. Infotainment of FM has a lot of value."

"Today, digital entrepreneurs are emerging from every nook and corner of the country. Even the street vendors are using the UPI now, they are availing the banking facilities. Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has played a great role in helping small industries to grow and develop. Role of technology has increased in each and every aspect of people's lives now", he added.

The PM said that the kind of emotional connection with the countrymen built through 'Mann Ki Baat' was possible only through radio. "After a few days, I will address the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on the radio. This experience of 'Mann Ki Baat', this kind of emotional connection with the countrymen was possible only through radio. Through this, I have been connected to the strength of the countrymen and the power of collective duty. Connectivity, be it any form, connects the nation!", he said.

Speaking on occasion, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur said, "This is a historic move. This will be very helpful in transmitting information related to entertainment, sports, and farming to the local people. Mann Ki Baat increased the popularity of radio."

Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters installed in 84 districts across 18 States and 2 Union Territories.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the States and UTs covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (ANI)

