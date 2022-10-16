Pune, Oct 16 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said considering 'Dahi Handi' as an adventure sport will not be an easy process.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022: PM Narendra Modi To Bring Together 13,500 Farmers, 1,500 Agri Startups on One Platform.

Pawar had arrived in Pune to felicitate players from Pune district who won medals at the 36th National Games 2022.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Wanted Criminal Zafar Arrested in Moradabad, Days After Bid To Nab Him Led to Killing of BJP Leader's Wife.

Asked about the Maharashtra government according adventure sports tag to 'Dahi Handi', Pawar said, "Considering Dahi Handi as an adventure sport is not an easy process. The collection of data is still in progress. It will also be difficult to find out and understand, which of the participants should be rewarded."

Earlier in August, the state government decided to accord adventure sport status to 'Dahi Handi', a popular festival in which a human pyramid is formed to break an earthen pot filled with curd hanging mid-air.

"Dahi Handi is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mumbai, Thane and Pune. While announcing the decision, Eknath Shinde was a newly appointed chief minister, and he must have made the announcement in excitement. Now, the government will have to see how to put this into practice," the former deputy chief minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)