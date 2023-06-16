Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar on Friday reacted to the alleged crushing of a police constable in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district and said that this issue would be treated with utmost importance. and justice will be given to keep the morale of the police up.

"This is very shocking that has happened. All these issues pertain to law and order. We need to stand with the policemen who really take care of law and order," Sudhakar said.

"The incident that has happened is gruesome and serious. We have to the action against whoever has done it. Our home minister will view this as an utmost important issue. And he will take care of this. Justice will be Given. The morale of the police will be kept up," he added while speaking to the reporters.

On the other hand, the accused tractor diver has been arrested for allegedly crushing to death under his vehicle a police constable in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place when the constable was attempting to stop a tractor from transporting illegally mined sand in Jewargi taluk, they said.

The prime accused tractor driver has been arrested and further probe is on, Superintendent of Police Kalaburagi, Isha Pant said.

The SP said that the incident took place on June 15 when the head constable identified as 51-year-old Mayura Chauhan was trying to stop a tractor transporting illegally mined sand in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi.

The deceased constable was posted at Nelogi Police Station and at the time of the incident, he was on duty.

A case has been registered under sections 302, 333, 307, 379, 504, and 506 of IPC against those responsible for the head constable.

Meanwhile, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Minister-in-charge of Kalaburgi District has assured action and all possible help from the State government to the family of a deceased police constable.

In a press statement, Kharge said, he had already called on the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police regarding the incident and ordered an investigation. He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased police constable and assured them of providing appropriate compensation soon by the government.

"I have once again given a strict order to the concerned police department and directed them to take immediate legal action against the illegal sand mafias," said Kharge.

BJP has lashed out at the Congress over the police constable's death. "When Congress comes to power, 'goondagiri ' follows. The State government should take immediate action," R Ashoka a BJP MLA said. (ANI)

