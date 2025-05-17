New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Newly appointed Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Saturday highlighted geographical, regional, religious diversities in the country and said that the constitution has been drafted to suit these varied diversities.

The 52nd CJI Gavai was speaking at the felicitation event organised by Bar Council of India.

"Constitution has been so suited has been so drafted to suit the varied diversities in the country. we have geographical diversity. we have regional diversity we have people from different religions. living in the country different cost we have diversity in economic status of the citizens,"

Gavai addressed the gathering and briefed about his journey in the judiciary noting that becoming a lawyer was not his first choice.

"I became a lawyer not by choice my first choice was to be an architect e still continuous thought fashion becas e was chairman of the Infrastructure Committee of of Bombay High Court Law and Also in the Building Committee," he said.

He noted his father's role in his pursuance of this career, "My father after his completion of graduation wanted to be a lawyer. He wanted one of his sons to be a lawyer and I being the elder had to honour his desire. Therefore, I chose law," he said.

He recalled how he was initially hesitant to accept the offer of judgeship, as his father had advised him that continuing as a lawyer would bring financial success.

However, his father also emphasized that by becoming a judge of a constitutional court, he could uphold Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision of social and economic justice in his duties.

He also noted that his childhood was embedded with the ideas of doctor Ambedkar and the constitution.

Today, Justice Gavai expressed his happiness in following his father's counsel, stating that throughout his 22-year tenure as a High Court judge and six years as a Supreme Court judge, he has always strived to do his best.

He emphasized that whenever an opportunity arose to further socio-economic and socio-political justice, he made every effort to achieve it. He expressed his satisfaction on the functioning of all the three wings of democracy - legislature, executive, judiciary.

"I always say that the journey of seventy-five years of all the three wings of democracy be legislature, be it executive, be judiciary. has always satisfactory. Legislature and the executive has enacted many laws towards fulfilment of the promise of social and economic justice," he said.

Justice BR Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, Justice Gavai succeeds former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, who retired a day earlier, paving the way for his successor. His tenure as Chief Justice of India is expected to last for approximately six months. The swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished legal and political personalities, including sitting Supreme Court and High Court judges, retired Chief Justices, and former Supreme Court judges. (ANI)

