New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Dr Adish Aggarwala at the Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court of India said, the Constitution of India is guarded by a strong and independent judiciary.

"It is the judiciary that provides a level playing field to litigants such that even an ordinary citizen today has the power to question and challenge the might of the State. Under the leadership of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, recent times have seen the judiciary rise to different challenges and meet them with extraordinary determination," Aggarwala said.

"Today is a historical day as our President Droupadi Murmu has unveiled the statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar in this highest temple of justice," he added.

Stating that it was a long-standing demand and has become possible through the efforts of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SCBA President, "Dr Ambedkar is the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and it is most fitting that tribute is paid to him on the day that marks the adoption of the Constitution and is the centenary year of the start of his law practice."

"The Indian Constitution is a living document and it adapts itself to meet the requirements of changing times. What remains constant is the philosophy underlying the Constitution. While the political systems in our neighbouring countries have collapsed repeatedly, we continue to be a nation governed by the rule of law and guided by democratic values," he added.

"Our judges worked hard even during COVID times when most countries and their judiciary was not functional. I am happy that Dr Justice Chandrachud has increased the number of working days in the Supreme Court to 190 in the year 2024. We expect that in the year 2025, the Supreme Court may cross 200 working days," he further said.

SCBA President expressed hope that the Government will introduce the Advocates Protection Bill, to provide for Medical Insurance and to make available land for chambers of lawyers.

During the event Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Sunday that the Supreme Court is constantly working to ensure that legal processes become easier and simplified so that citizens do not languish in jails unnecessarily.

CJI said that last year on Constitution Day, the President of India Droupadi Murmu raised the concern of overcrowding of prisons and incarceration of citizens from marginalized backgrounds.

Responding to that, CJI said, "Madam President, I want to assure you that we are constantly working to ensure that legal processes become easier and simplified so that citizens do not languish in jails unnecessarily. Version 2.0 of the FASTER initiative that will be launched today ensures that judicial orders of release of a person are immediately transferred to jail authorities via electronic means so that the person is released on time."

"In addition, on the judicial side, the Supreme Court has been hearing cases relating to prisoners' rights, overcrowding, etc," CJI said, adding that he has also tasked the Research Centre of the Court to come up with a project to improve the conditions of prisons.

Speaking at the Constitution Day event in the Supreme Court, CJI Chandrachud said the goal behind these initiatives has been to ensure that the people feel that the constitutional institution of the judiciary is working for them.

"Today, on the occasion of Constitution Day, I want to tell the people of India that the doors of the Supreme Court have always been open for you and will remain open in future also. You never need to be afraid of coming to court," CJI said.

Similarly, CJI said, that the statue of Dr Ambedkar that we unveiled today in the Supreme Court premises is an extension of the thought that the right to approach the Court is the "heart and soul" of the Constitution, as Dr. Ambedkar famously said. (ANI)

