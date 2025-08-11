Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 11 (ANI): The construction of Bailey Bridge at Limchigad has been completed and is now open for public use, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Monday.

The relief materials for the flash-flood-affected Dharali are also being sent through this route.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand CM said, "The construction work of the Bailey Bridge at Limchigad has been completed, and the bridge has been opened for traffic. Now, through this bridge, not only are relief materials and machinery being sent forward quickly, but the movement of local people has also resumed smoothly. In this difficult time of disaster, our government is working with full commitment to normalise public life."

Earlier, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials also confirmed the same.

The Bailey bridge replaces the Limchi Gad Bridge in the Gangnani area on the Gangotri National Highway, damaged in the aftermath of the cloudburst in Dharali village near Gangotri.

In a post on X, BRO said, "When the Limchi Gad Bridge on NH-34 was washed away in a devastating cloudburst, the lifeline to Harsil was severed. In mission mode and through the long hours of darkness, @BROindia teams braved treacherous terrain, rushing men and machinery to the site. Against the odds, the new 100' long Bailey bridge has been launched under challenging conditions -- swiftly restoring this vital link. A true testament to @BROindia relentless spirit and resolute action -- keeping the nation moving, come what may."

By working on a war footing and building the bridge in a short period of three days, the road on the Gangotri route has now become smooth till Sonagad and this has also paved the way for rapid reconstruction of the damaged road ahead.

After the disaster, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the spot immediately and gave instructions to conduct relief and rescue and reconstruction works on a war footing.

The Chief Minister is constantly reviewing the progress of these works. Under the supervision and direction of the Chief Minister, rescue and relief operations are being conducted with better coordination and full speed by many departments and agencies of the state and central government.

A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away. (ANI)

