India is gearing up to mark the 79th Independence Day, honouring 78 years of freedom from the British Raj in 1947. The first Independence Day was observed on August 15, 1947, and each subsequent year marked the anniversary of that momentous event. Ahead of Independence Day 2025, also known as Swatantrata Diwas, Femina India’s August 2025 cover is making waves online. This time, it’s not for the glamour and glitzy designer ensembles, but for its grit and honour to the country’s freedom. In a powerful video, the magazine’s cover shot unfolds like a cinematic salute to India’s women warriors. Titled, “Warrior Women of the Indian Army,” the August issue featured ten Army officers against a backdrop of regimental pride. It’s a salute to the women in the Army who defend the nation. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Colonel Meghna Dave, Major Dwipannita Kalita and more, meet the soldiers, the ten distinguished officers, joining the forces, whose dedication and presence stand as a pillar of the Indian democracy.

In the Indian Armed Forces, women were allowed to join mainly in combat service support branches and non-combatant roles. It was in 1992 when the Indian Army began inducting women officers in non-medical roles. In February 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that women officers can get command positions on par with male officers. This groundbreaking decision further changed the landscape of the Indian Armed Forces. Femina’s August 2025 cover featured women officers, hailing from diverse backgrounds and working across different units, honouring the history, how far they have come and how much further women in the Armed Forces are determined to go.

‘Warrior Women of the Indian Army’

Meet Soldiers of the Indian Army

1. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Noted for briefing the official press for the 2025 Operation Sindoor, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s presence at the forefront marked a pivotal moment in her career and the growing role of women in military leadership. Her military career was not without its defining moments. She has consistently been at the forefront. After her early years handling rescue operations in North-East India, she made history with the United Nations in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006. She monitored ceasefires and worked on humanitarian missions. In 2016, she became the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent in multinational military exercises.

In the Line of Duty

2. Colonel Meghna Dave

Colonel Meghna Dave currently leads a Logistics and Transport Battalion in India’s Eastern sector. “We can overcome fear with preparation, knowledge and action. We have to face our fears to know what comes next,” Colonel Dave, as boldly quoted in the Femina feature.

Salute the Valour

3. Colonel Ponung Doming

The first woman colonel from North East India, her journey from the town of Pasigat in Arunachal Pradesh to commanding a Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) is a testament to the power of discipline, determination and aims. It was in 2008 when she was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army, marking the beginning of an illustrious military career. Her exemplary service has earned her prestigious accolades, including the Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) awarded on January 26, 2025 and the Army Commander’s Commendation Card, received twice.

Arunachal Pradesh's First Woman Army Colonel

4. Colonel Anshu Jamwal

In a landmark achievement for the Indian Army in 2024, Colonel Anshu Jamwal became the first woman officer to lead an Air Defence Regiment. She has also served with the UN peacekeeping force as a Military observer in MONUSCO. “Leadership is not just about giving orders or taking decisions, it is about guiding your team through uncertainty, supporting them and standing with them when there is intense operational pressure,” she said in her latest interview with the magazine.

First Woman Officer To Command Air Defence Unit

5. Lieutenant Colonel Krutika Patil

A medal-winning equestrienne and trainer at the National Defence Academy, Lieutenant Colonel Krutika Patil draws strength from falling and rising. She currently leads the equitation training team at the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra. She has 32 medals in equestrian competitions, including gold at the National Equestrian Championship 2018.

Behind Every Salute Lies an Inspiring Journey

6. Major Dwipannita Kalita

As the first woman paratrooper from Assam, Major Dwipannita Kalita’s motivational tale is one of resilience, courage, and unwavering pursuit of purpose. Following her MBBS degree in the Philippines, she gained hands-on experience working in the emergency and obstetrics-gynecology departments at a hospital in Delhi. She later joined the Indian Army as a married woman in her 30s and was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps.

Assam's Trailblazing Woman

7. Captain Ojaswita Shree

In 2019, Captain Ojaswita Shree was commissioned into the Corps of Army Air Defence. She reiterates, “I have learnt that it is not your gender but your character, professionalism and commitment to work that earns you the respect of your troops and peers.”

Nation's Pride

8. Captain Shraddha Shivdavkar

A first from her family to join the Indian Army, Captain Shraddha Shivdavkar became the third woman helicopter pilot when the Armed Forces started inducting women into the Army Aviation Corps in 2021. She went on to become the first woman to join the prestigious Cheetah squadron as an Army aviator.

First Woman To Join the Cheetah Squadron

9. Lance Naik Aashika

Lance Naik Aashika served for over five years in the Corps of Military Police (CMP). A former recipient of the Commendation Card from the Indian Army, she is currently deployed in Jammu and Kashmir in the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism area. Lance Naik Aashika has also clocked time involved in the recently-held Operation Sindoor.

Women in Indian Armed Forces

10. Lance Naik Manju

Currently stationed at the CMP Centre and School in Bengaluru, Lance Naik Manju is India’s first sky-diving woman soldier. It was in November 2022 when she created an Indian record by jumping from a helicopter at a height of 10,000 feet. She has been serving in the Indian Army Corps of Military Police since 2019. She also contributed to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force mission in Israel in 2024 and was lauded by the Forces with a Commendation Card.

India's First Woman Sky Diver

The role of women in India’s Armed Forces has always been a topic of intense debate. For much of history, they were seen as supporters until finally, the traditions were broken, and women were seen on the frontline. After 78 years of independence, the narrative is shifting. These soldiers are redefining what it means to be women in uniform, inspiring generations of young women to follow suit.

