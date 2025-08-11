Mumbai, August 11: The Bodoland Lottery results of games such as Day Thangam, Rosa, Kuil, and Deer, among others, will be announced soon. Those taking part in the Bodoland lottery can check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for today, Monday, August 11, at bodolotteries.com. Conducted under the supervision of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland lottery continues to grow in popularity. Results and winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw will be declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM.

Bodoland lottery, popularly called Assam State Lottery, is one of the popular lotteries in Assam. The state-run Bodoland lottery offers participants attractive prizes and witnesses strong daily participation. The multiple games played under the Bodoland lottery (Assam State Lottery) provide lottery players numerous opportunities to win various prizes. Scroll below to know where to check the results of Monday's lucky draw of the Assam State Lottery and view the Bodoland lottery live winning numbers of today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 11, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Bodoland lottery players can check today's lucky draw winners' list and ticket numbers by visiting the online portal bodolotteries.com. Lottery enthusiasts can also view the PDF results of the 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM draws by clicking here. Participants must note that the website mentioned above will provide the complete list of Bodoland lottery winners and their ticket numbers. The Bodoland lottery results of various games are published thrice daily - first at 12 PM, second at 3 PM and third at 7 PM. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 11, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Did you know Bodoland, also known as the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous region in Assam? Notably, it is also a proposed state in northeast India. There are two ways to check the Bodoland Lottery Results at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The first is to visit the online site, and the second is to click here. People can participate in the Bodoland lottery by purchasing the tickets, which cost INR 2 each.

The Assam State Lottery offers six prizes, ranging from INR 50 to INR 1 lakh. The Bodoland lottery offers games such as Future, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Dear, Thangam, Abble, Nallanera, Kumaran, Vishnu, Swarnalaxmi, and Lion.

