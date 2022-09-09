Noida, Sep 9 (PTI) A 22-year-old worker died while four others were injured after a tower crane broke at a construction site here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at a project site of Krishna Buildsites Private Limited in sector 132, police said, adding that the rope of the crane had snapped.

“The injured were taken to Jaypee Hospital in sector 128 where Santosh Kumar Yadav, a native of East Champaran, Bihar, died during treatment,” a police spokesperson said.

“The four others are undergoing treatment,” he added.

The injured have been identified as Ashok Kumar (20), Kumod Rai (21), Dinesh Yadav (35) and Kamod Kumar (21), all hailing from Bihar, police said.

