Itanagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday underscored the importance of continuous learning for legislators and urged them to enhance their understanding of governance to effectively serve the public and contribute meaningfully to the state's progress.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day orientation programme at the state Legislative Assembly here, Mein reminded the MLAs that they bear the aspirations of both their constituencies and the state as a whole.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Murders Woman He Met on Facebook After She Forces Him To Continue Sex Relationship.

He emphasised that the Assembly, as the highest law-making body in the state, plays a pivotal role in converting these aspirations into policies through informed debate and constructive deliberation.

Calling for a deeper understanding of legislative procedures, Mein, who is the senior-most legislator in the state, urged the members to familiarise themselves with the rules of the House, the formulation of substantive questions, and the process of tabling private member resolutions.

Also Read | Election Commission Initiates Process To Delist 345 Dormant Political Parties Across Country in 1st Phase of Cleanup Drive.

He said such orientation programmes are crucial in strengthening legislative functioning and enhancing the effectiveness of elected representatives.

The deputy chief minister also highlighted the need to appreciate the historical evolution of the state Assembly by learning from its formative years, including the contributions of its first Speaker, Nokmey Namati.

The orientation programme is being organised by the assembly in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) and the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Mein praised Speaker Tesam Pongte, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, PRIDE Director Prashant Kumar Mallick, and senior officials from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats for organising the much-needed capacity-building initiative for state legislators.

The session was attended by state ministers, MLAs, assembly secretary Tadar Meena, and senior officials from both Houses of Parliament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)