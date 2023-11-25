Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the contributions of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur to the state's overall development will continue to inspire everyone.

He said this while unveiling the statue of the Maharaja Bir Bikram at Maharaja Bir Bikram University premises on Friday.

Maharaja Bir Bikram made a special contribution to the state, but unfortunately, his efforts were not appreciated as they should have been, the CM said.

"However, Maharaja's contribution is now being truly appreciated and widely communicated to the new generation so that the next generation can learn about it," he said.

"This government will always strive to realize the dream of the Maharaja. He envisioned an educational institution offering medical colleges, arts, science, commerce, and other technical courses. The government is working towards that goal," the CM affirmed.

During his inaugural address, Saha expressed pride in MBB University, stating that many of the guests present at the program, including teachers and professors, were former students of MBB College.

"As students of MBB College, we feel proud that we have such an educational institution. The overall infrastructure of this college is in no way less than other educational institutions," he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that the current government places special importance on the quality of education, and is committed to developing infrastructure in education and other sectors.

"If the overall infrastructure of the universities and the quality of the teachers are suitable for the students, the tendency to drop out will be reduced to a great extent in the future," he added.

"The Vice-Chancellor of MBB University has informed me about the various courses of this educational institution on various occasions. The state government and education department will always stand by this educational institution, providing all necessary assistance for its development as an institution of excellence," said the Chief Minister.

Dr Saha further stated that advancing educational institutions requires joint efforts and cooperation, and only through this can Tripura become the best Tripura. (ANI)

