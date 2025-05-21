New Delhi, May 21: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested convicted serial killer Dr Devendra Sharma, also known as 'Doctor Death', from Dausa in Rajasthan. Sharma, who targeted taxi and truck drivers, murdered them and dumped their bodies in rivers where crocodiles were often present, has been involved in several gruesome crimes over the last two decades.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Aditya Gautam said, "Dr Devendra Sharma has been involved in many murder cases, due to which he became famously known as 'Doctor Death'. His involvement has been found in about 26-27 cases so far, and he has already been convicted in 6-7 cases, in which he has been sentenced to life imprisonment and in 1 case he has also been awarded the death penalty...". Sharma, an Ayurvedic doctor by training, had been on the run despite being convicted in several cases, including one where he was given the death penalty. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in at least six to seven murder cases. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills 5-Month-Old Son and Wife With Sharp Edged Weapon in Hanumangarh.

Devendra Sharma Aka ‘Doctor Death’ Arrested

🚨 ARREST ALERT: “Doctor Death” 👨‍⚕️💀 — The notorious serial killer & parole jumper fugitive is BACK IN CUSTODY! 🔒 ⚡ Convicted for murders of taxi drivers 🚕⚰️ (2002-2004) ⚡ Jumped parole in 2023 ⛓️🏃‍♂️ while serving life at Tihar Jail ⚡ Mastermind behind kidnappings 🤐🚚,… pic.twitter.com/VvuPt46vWC — Crime Branch Delhi Police (@CrimeBranchDP) May 20, 2025

His crimes date back more than 20 years and include his role in an illegal kidney transplant racket and the murder of taxi and truck drivers. "He and his gang used to target taxi drivers and truck drivers. They used to murder them and steal their cars. The cars were later sold in the grey market, and the bodies of the drivers were disposed of at such places from where they could not be found, like rivers and ponds," added Gautam.

He further said that taxi drivers were particularly easy targets. The gang would hire taxis, take them to deserted areas, kill the drivers and sell the vehicles. "These taxi drivers used to be an easy target for them. By hiring a taxi and taking it to a deserted road, they killed the taxi driver and then they used to sell the vehicles in the grey market for money. So, because of this, this gang targeted the taxi driver more," Gautam explained. Karauli Shocker: Woman, Her Brother Arrested for Killing Her Son, Daughter-in-Law in Rajasthan.

Sharma is a permanent resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. His father worked for a pharmaceutical company in Siwan, Bihar. In 1984, he graduated with a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from Bihar. After that, he set up his own clinic, Janta Clinic, in Bandikui, Rajasthan, and ran it for 11 years. In 1994, he lost Rs 11 lakh in a gas dealership scam. After that, in 1995, he turned to crime and began running a fake gas agency.

During interrogation, Sharma told the police that he met a man named Dr Amit. Between 1998 and 2004, he helped organise over 125 illegal kidney transplants, earning between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh per surgery. He acted as a middleman and arranged donors for Dr Amit. In 2004, Sharma was arrested in Gurugram for his role in the illegal kidney racket. During the same time, he and his gang were also involved in the abduction and murder of taxi drivers. The stolen cars were sold in the grey market in Uttar Pradesh for around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 each. He was charged with the murder of 21 taxi drivers.

He was given life imprisonment in seven different cases across Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana. In one case, a court in Gurugram sentenced him to death for murdering a taxi driver. Sharma has confessed to killing more than 50 people. His wife and children left him in 2004 after his crimes were exposed. In 2020, he was granted a 20-day parole but escaped and remained missing for seven months before being caught in Delhi. In June 2023, he was given parole again for two months but failed to return to jail. He was later arrested from an ashram in Dausa, Rajasthan. He has now been handed over to jail authorities.

