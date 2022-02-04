Mathura , Feb 4 (PTI) A police sub-inspector died in a road accident here on Friday, officials said.

SI Kaushalendra Pratap, who was posted at the police outpost in Naujheel town, was bringing COVID-19-related and election materials to Mathura on his motorcycle when the vehicle crashed into a divider on the Surir Naujheel road near Tehra village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Netra Pal Singh said.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Chandigarh: 83-Year-Old Retired BSF Commandant Duped Of Rs 4.34 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; Case Registered.

Pratap died on the spot, Singh said.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the officials said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Govt's Proposal To Rename Hoshangabad As Narmadapuram, Babai As Makhan Nagar Approved by Centre: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)