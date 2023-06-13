Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) A 29-year-old history-sheeter with several cases to his name was arrested on Tuesday within hours after he allegedly committed theft at a catering firm in the western suburbs here, police said.

The accused allegedly entered the catering firm in Malwani area of Malad and decamped with cash in the morning, an official said.

The police established the accused's identity based on the CCTV footage from the area and apprehended him in Malad and recovered the stolen cash, the official said.

The accused has 16 cases to his name, some of them registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and Arms Acts, he said.

Meanwhile, the Malwani police also nabbed a Bangladeshi national during the day for illegal stay.

The man, who was traced to Nallasopara area, was living in the country without valid documents, the official added.

