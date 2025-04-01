Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) at railway stations across the state, an official said.

The operation was carried out in all 28 districts on the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Also Read | Mahadev Betting App Scam: Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel One of the Alleged 'Beneficiaries' of Fraud, Says CBI FIR.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla said around 147 railway stations were covered and six suspicious persons were rounded up for questioning.

Meanwhile, as part of an ongoing drive against the menace of drugs, police teams raided 490 locations on Tuesday leading to the arrest of 40 smugglers after registration of 28 first information reports (FIRs).

Also Read | Indian Railways Freight Movement Surpasses 1,617.3 Million Tonnes in 2024-25.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 4,690 within 32 days, Shukla said.

He said the raids have resulted in the seizure of 320.5 grams of heroin, 500 grams of opium, 1,422 intoxicant tablets and Rs 7,978 cash from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)