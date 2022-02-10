Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday reported 6,248 new COVID-19 cases, 894 less than the day ago, which took the caseload to 78,29,633, the health department said.

The virus claimed the lives of 45 persons during the day, as against 92 on Wednesday. With this, the death toll rose to 1,43,292, it said.

The overall recovery count in the state grew to 76,12,233 after 18,942 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 70,150 active cases, the department said in its bulletin.

The state on Thursday also found 121 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of the virus, of which 84 cases were reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and 37 others by the B J Medical College.

The Omicron cases are detected in Nagpur (82), Wardha (14), Pune city (nine), Sindhudurg (eight) and Dhule, Latur, Amravati and Yavatmal (two each), it added.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the state is 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate is 97.22 per cent.

Currently, 5,53,175 people are in home isolation and 2,386 others in institutional quarantine.

With 1,34,891 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,60,40,567, it said.

Pune administrative region recorded 1,951 new cases, followed by Nashik (811), Nagpur (1,042), Mumbai (892), Akola (579) Aurangabad (445), Kolhapur (310) and the Latur region (218), it added. Each administrative region comprises multiple districts.

Of the 45 fatalities, Pune region reported 17, followed by 11 in Mumbai region, five in Nagpur, four in Nashik and Akola each, two in Latur while one each on Aurangabad and Kolhapur, it added.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total positive cases 78,29,633; fresh cases 6,248; death toll 1,43,292; recoveries 76,12,233; active cases 70,150; total tests 7,60,40,567.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)