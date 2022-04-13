Bhopal, Apr 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,222 on Wednesday after the detection of 10 cases, while no death linked to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734.

The COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 0.01 per cent, he said.

The state's recovery count increased by six to touch 10,30,441, leaving it with 47 active cases.

As 7,624 samples were examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in MP went up to 2,89,62,989, the official added.

A government release said that 11,68,87,710 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 60,289 on Wednesday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,222, new cases 10, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,441, active cases 47, number of tests so far 2,89,62,989.

