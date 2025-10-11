Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari demanded the resignation of the State health minister in connection with the deaths of at least 22 children allegedly linked to coldrif cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

Patwari claimed that over "150 bottles of cough syrup have been sold in one month" and demanded the death penalty for the owner of the drug company. The Congress leader accused the BJP of raising "Hindu-Muslim issues" and said that the "clean chit" given by the State health minister to the owner hints at corruption.

Also Read | Akasa Air's Pune-Delhi Flight QP1607 Suffers Bird Hit, Lands Safely; All Passengers and Crew Members Deplaned.

Patwari told reporters, "The owner of the company who has been arrested from Tamil Nadu should be given the death penalty. But why are you leaving the drug controller, who is the main culprit of the incident? Why did the health minister keep giving him the clean chit? This means there was corruption."

State congress chief continued, "According to government records, in this one month, 157 bottles of the cough syrup have been sold. BJP takes votes from you by raising Hindu-Muslim issues and by saying different kinds of negative things about Congress."

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Restored; Shares Jayaprakash Narayan's Call on 'Sampoorna Kranti' on His Birth Anniversary.

Demanding the arrest of the drug controller, Patwari said that a case of murder should be registered against him.

He further said, "The state health minister should take responsibility and resign. If he is not resigning, then the CM should dismiss him." Meanwhile, a Parasia court on Friday sent Sresan Pharma owner Ranganathan to 10-day police custody in connection with the deaths of children allegedly caused by the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup.

Ranganathan was produced before the Parasia court earlier on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Chhindwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pandey said, "The SIT that left from Chhindwara has arrested Sresan Pharma owner Ranganathan. He was rounded up late at night and then arrested. As part of the procedure, his medical examination will be done, and other proceedings will be undertaken in Chennai. Then, after that, he will be brought to Chhindwara."

Also, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued a directive to all States and Union Territories, calling for strict compliance with the Drugs Rules, 1945, for the testing of raw materials and finished pharmaceutical formulations.

In a letter dated October 7, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi emphasised the "critical importance of testing new materials, including the excipients, before their use in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)