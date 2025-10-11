Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account has been restored after it was suspended since late yesterday evening.

Yadav also shared a post on his Facebook account, paying tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan and remembering his call for Sampoorna Kranti (Total Revolution).

Yadav posted, "By total revolution, I mean seeing the most oppressed person in society at the pinnacle of power" - Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan."

The SP chief shared this post on the occasion of his birth anniversary of socialist icon and Bharat Ratna Jayaprakash Narayan.

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh's Facebook account, with over 8.5 million users, was suspended around 6 PM yesterday.

It is not known why the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's Facebook account was suspended, but earlier today, the Samajwadi Party leaders targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party for suppressing the opposition's voice.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand shared a post on X, stating that the suspension of Yadav's account is an attack on democracy.

"The suspension of the Facebook account of the respected national president of the country's third largest party, Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, is an attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency in the country, where it wants to suppress every voice raised in opposition," Chaand said in a post.

National Secretary of Samajwadi Party, Rajeev Rai, also condemned this act, saying it's a blow to India's democratic system.

However, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the account might have some offensive things, and that the parent company of Facebook, Meta, independently took action.

"Facebook has taken action; the government has no role in this. There was a very abusive post on their account, which is why Facebook suspended the account according to their policy. There is no role of the government here," Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

