Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 12 (ANI): Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Union Minister Sanjay Seth flagged off the 'Swadesh Marathon' 2025 on Sunday.

Gangwar highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swadeshi' push in the country and noted that the marathon symbolises the active spirit of the Swadeshi camp.

"We all know that the Prime Minister is always active in promoting the spirit of Swadeshi (self-reliance) in the country, and this marathon is a symbol of the fact that we should adopt and promote the spirit of Swadeshi in the country... Today our country is progressing in every field..."

Seth called on the countrymen to fulfil the resolve of Prime PM Modi's push for swadeshi and buy made in India products.

"To fulfil the resolve of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Atmanirbhar Bharat, that 140 crore countrymen promote swadeshi with the spirit of swadeshi, today, around 25000 people of Ranchi participated in a 5-kilometre swadeshi marathon. The enthusiasm was amazing... Diwali and Chhath festivals are ahead, let us fulfil the Prime Minister's resolve and ensure that whatever we use is swadeshi..."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off the 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025, where Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were also present.

Expressing his happiness at the successful conduct of the event, LG Saxena said that more than 40,000 people participated, including 10,000 women, further stating that the Fit India call given by the Prime Minister was being fulfilled.

"The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, which began in 2005, has now completed 25 years. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people. I am participating in it for the third time. The atmosphere here is truly beautiful, with more than 40,000 people participating, including over 10,000 women, which is a very positive aspect. This sends the message that due to the Fit India call given by the Prime Minister, people today want to participate more and more in sports and stay fit," Saxena told reporters. (ANI)

