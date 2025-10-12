October 12, Kolkata: The excitement continues to rise as the Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for October 12, 2025, is all set to be announced today. Participants can view the live Kolkata FF results on official portals like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The lottery is conducted under the supervision of local authorities in Kolkata, West Bengal. This popular lottery follows a Satta Matka-style format and features multiple rounds throughout the day, each of which is termed as “bazi”. The winning numbers are revealed gradually, adding to the suspense and excitement as players follow the updates in real time. You can check the live winning numbers for October 12 in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart provided below. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 11, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

For those keeping up with the Kolkata FF Result, the lottery has eight rounds each day, known as bazis, beginning at 10 AM and ending with the final bazi at 8:30 PM. The results for every round are announced at roughly 90-minute intervals. This allows players to track the outcomes live as they unfold. Participants of the lottery can view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on the official websites mentioned above or scroll below to find the complete list of results. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 12, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

With its regular updates and well-organised schedule, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is held on a daily basis and ensures that players remain engaged and informed throughout the day. Kolkata FF requires skill and practice, and there are many tutorial videos that are available to guide beginners through its strategies and gameplay; however, LatestLY advises caution, as participation in the lottery carries financial risks and potential legal implications.

