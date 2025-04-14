Yamunanagar, Apr 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there were blackouts under the Congress rule before 2014 but India's power production has doubled in the last decade and it is now exporting electricity.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of an 800-MW ultra-supercritical modern thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant here, the prime minister said Haryana is seeing "double speed" of the BJP's double-engine government.

Also Read | NEET MDS Admit Card 2025 at natboard.edu.in: NBEMS To Release Hall Ticket for Masters of Dental Surgery Exam on April 15, Knows Steps To Download.

The thermal power unit, spread across 233 acres and worth around Rs 8,470 crore, is expected to become operational by March 2029. It will significantly boost Haryana's energy self-sufficiency and provide uninterrupted power supply across the state.

Earlier, state-owned BHEL had bagged the order to set up an 800 MW plant which will be Haryana's first ultra-supercritical technology-based power project.

Also Read | German Cartel Office Clears UniCredit Stake in Commerzbank.

The unit shall be established adjacent to the existing 2x300 MW units, currently operational at Yamunanagar.

Taking forward the vision of 'Gobardhan' (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan), Modi also laid the foundation stone of a compressed biogas plant in Mukarabpur here.

The plant, slated for completion by 2027, will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and will help in effective organic waste management while contributing to clean energy production and environmental conservation, a statement said.

Modi also digitally inaugurated the 14.4-km Rewari Bypass project, worth around Rs 1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will decongest Rewari City, reduce Delhi-Narnaul travel time by an hour, and boost economic activity in the region.

Before reaching Yamunanagar, Modi addressed a public gathering in Hisar after he flagged off a commercial flight from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar to Ayodhya and also laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building at the airport.

With this, the prime minister launched several development initiatives worth Rs 10,000 crore in the state on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, an iconic figure known for his role in Dalit emancipation and preparing the Constitution.

Addressing a gathering in Yamunanagar, Modi said there were blackouts when the Congress was ruling before 2014 but India's power production has doubled in the last decade and it is now exporting electricity.

Electricity will have a big role in developing a 'Viksit Bharat'. Our government is making all-round efforts in increasing electricity generation be it one nation, one grid, new coal-powered plants, solar energy, expansion of nuclear sector, he said.

We want electricity production should increase and shortage of electricity should not become a stumbling block in "Rashtra Nirman", the prime minister said.

"We should not forget Congress days. Before 2014 when there was a Congress government we had seen those days when blackouts used to take place in the country. Had there been the Congress government, the country would have faced such blackouts even today," he said.

Factories could not work, rail could not run and water could not reach fields. Had there been Congress in power, the crisis would have remained and also would have increased, he said.

However, Modi asserted that the situation is changing.

In the last decade, electricity production has nearly doubled. Today, India is also exporting electricity to neighbouring nations, he said, adding 16,000 MW of electricity is being produced in Haryana.

We are working with a target of raising the power generation to 24,000 MW in coming years, he said.

On the one hand, he said his government is investing in thermal power plants and on the other hand, we are making people power generators.

He said the Gobardhan scheme and saying farmers were getting benefits out of it. He said his government has announced to setting up of 500 biogas plants.

About the compressed biogas plant for which a foundation stone was laid, he said it will annually save Rs 3 crore of the local municipal corporation.

For us, politics is a medium of serving people and not to enjoy power, he said, asserting what BJP promises, it fulfils. After forming government in Haryana, we have been fulfilling promises made to people, Modi said.

Lashing out at the Congress, Modi said, "What is happening in Congress-ruled states. A complete betrayal of the public. In neighbouring Himachal, the public is upset. All development and public welfare works have come to a standstill."

In Congress-ruled Karnataka, from electricity to milk and bus fare to seeds, everything is getting expensive.

He accused the Congress of government of imposing different types of taxes in Karnataka which led to inflation in the state.

People are giving descriptive details on social media regarding raising taxes in the state, thus exposing the Congress government, he said.

He alleged that a person close to the Karnataka chief minister said the Congress made the state number one in corruption.

Referring to Telangana, he said the Congress government there forgot promises made to the people.

"The government is busy destroying jungles through bulldozers, causing damage to nature, endangering animals," said Modi, adding, "this is the working style of the Congress."

"One side is the Congress model which has been proved a complete lie and which only thinks about power while the BJP model is based on truth and working on the path shown by Ambedkar," said Modi.

He said the government is working towards realising the aim of Viksit Bharat.

Extending greetings to the people on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Modi said his government is guided by Baba Saheb's vision, which, he said, "is showing direction to us in the journey of Viksit Bharat".

He said Yamunanagar is not just a city, but also an important part of the country's industrial map. From plywood to brass to steel, this entire region gives strength to the country's economy, he said.

He recalled having frequently travelled to Yamunanagar as party in-charge in Haryana in the 1990s.

For the third term in a row, Haryana is witnessing the "double speed" of the double-engine government. Pointing towards Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Modi said, "Now Saini is saying triple engine government (in reference to BJP ruled government at the Centre, in Haryana and BJP also recently winning the civic polls in the state)".

'Viksit Haryana' is our resolve for 'Viksit Bharat', said Modi. To realise this, to serve the people of Haryana, to fulfil the dreams of the youth here, we keep working with greater speed and on a bigger scale, he said.

The developmental schemes started here today are a living example of this. I am proud that our government is working by taking forward the ideas of Dr Ambedkar, he said.

Baba Saheb described the development of industries as the path to social justice, said the prime minister, while adding that he had understood the problems of small landholders.

Speaking about PM Surya Ghar scheme, he said so far, 1.25 crore people have registered with this scheme. He said his government is also focusing on ensuring small industries have enough capital.

He spoke about changing the definition of MSME and said that small industries now need not worry about the end of government support if their scale of operation expands.

Modi said his government will give a facility of special credit card to small industries, adding that the coverage of credit guarantee would also be increased.

Speaking about the Mudra Yojna, he said in the last 10 years, people were given Rs 33 lakh crore of loans without guarantee. Effort is that small industries fulfil the big dreams of youth, he said.

Speaking in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Saini and Union Ministers M L Khattar, K P Gurjar and Rao Inderjit Singh, Modi said the Haryana government is purchasing 24 crops at minimum support price.

He said that the Haryana government ended the colonial era 'abiana' charge, adding that even an outstanding amount of Rs 130 crore was also waived.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)