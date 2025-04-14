New Delhi, April 14: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for NEET MDS 2025 exam on Tuesday, April 15. Candidates who will be appearing for the NEET MDS examination can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in. Applicants will have to use their login details and other credentials to download the NEET MDS hall tickets once released.

This year, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS exam will be conducted on Saturday, April 19. The NEET MDS exam will be held in a single session in a computer-based mode. It will consist of 40 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) with each question having four response options/ distractors. Poorvi, Mridang, Santoor: NCERT’s Renames English Books With Hindi Titles in Roman Script Amid Language Row.

How to Download NEET MDS Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in

Click on the examination tab and then on the NEET MDS link on the homepage

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your NEET MDS admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the hall ticket thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates will also be required to select the correct, best or most appropriate answer out of the four response options provided in each question. Notably, there will be a negative marking for incorrect answers. However, no marks will be deducted for un-attempted questions. It must be noted that the NEET MDS 2025 examination will be held in English, with its results being declared on May 19. Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released at slprbassam.in: SLPRB Releases Provisional Answer Key for Assam Police Constable Exam, Check Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

NEET MDS is the only entrance exam to get admission to the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes across the country. The NEET MDS exam will be held for a duration of three hours. If applicants face any difficulties then they contact the helpdesk through phone no +91 7996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days.

They can also raise a query from the helpdesk tab which can be accessed after logging in on the official website.

