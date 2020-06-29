Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the people of the country want to know why did the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) "take money" from China.

"The country wants to know why Rajiv Gandhi Foundation took money from China? Sonia Gandhi will have to tell the country the truth. They get donations from China and do an MoU with the Chinese Communist Party. They should apologise to the country. Congress does not even have the right to speak in the matter of protecting the country," Chouhan said in the Chhattisgarh Jan Samvad programme.

"In 2005-06, China gave a donation of Rs 90 lakh to the Congress. Does Congress have any shame? At that time, the chairperson of the Congress was Sonia Gandhi," he added.

Chouhan said, "Jawaharlal Nehru had advocated for making China a permanent member in the United Nations. Why China is shocked today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi built a road to the border. India is the only country in the world that can move ahead of China in future."

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that Jawaharlal Nehru gave the slogan of 'Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai' (Indians and Chinese are brothers) but the latter himself did not know that when did the Chinese enter the Indian territory in 1962.

"When the Chinese had entered India, Congress had said in Parliament that what would they do with that land as even grass does not grow there, while referring to Aksai Chin area," he said.

Chouhan stated that the current scenario is different under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"China forgot that it is not the India of 1962. This is Modi's India. We are in favour of peace and we will not provoke anyone but if someone provokes us, we will not leave them," he said.

Chouhan stated that Chhattisgarh's initials CG signified "credible growth" when Raman Singh was the state's Chief Minister, but today's CG signifies "chaotic governance".

"What does Chhattisgarh mean? CG meant credible growth when Raman Singh was Chief Minister. But today's Chhattisgarh means chaotic governance. Today, the people of Chhattisgarh are feeling what Raman Singh was? He led the state for 15 years and wrote a new chapter in development," he said.

He said that the Prime Minister has done the work of increasing honour of the country in the world.

"Generations were spent to create the best India. Today, a New India has been formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," he said. (ANI)

