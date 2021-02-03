Azamgarh (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A 55-year-old man and his wife drowned while trying to cross over a river here on Tuesday, police said.

Patiraj Maurya and his wife Vidya Devi, 50, were trying to cross over the Beso river to reach his in-laws' house, they said.

When Vidya slipped into the deep water, Maurya tried to save her but he too drowned in the river.

Villagers reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the river, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)