Coimbatore, Aug 26 (PTI) About 2.6 of gold in paste form, worth Rs 1.15 crore, has been seized from a couple who arrived here recently from Dubai on a Vandhe Bharat mission flight,the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said here on Wednesday.

The DRI officials, acting on a tip off, kept a watch on passengers coming on these flights and nabbed the couple after they came out of the green channel as they did not give convincing replies to questions, a release said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Temporarily Reduces Stamp Duty on Flats’ Registration From 5% to 2% till December 31, 2020.

They first denied carrying any gold articles. However a search revealed a few packets stitched on to their inner garments, containing 2.61 kg of gold in paste form, valued at Rs 1.15 crore, the release said.

The couple had arrived here two weeks back and were in quarantine after undergoing COVID-19 tests, it said.

Also Read | MPSC Exams 2020 Postponed Amid Row Over NEET, JEE Dates; Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Says ‘Revised Schedule to be Issued’.

After completion of their quarantine period on Tuesday, they were summoned and arrested under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)