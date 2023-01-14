Banda (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide following a dispute at Mawai Buzurg village in Kotwali police station limits, an official here said on Saturday.

The couple have been identified as Ramrup (30) and his 27-year-old wife Preeti.

Also Read | An Avalanche with a ‘Low Danger’ Level is Likely to Occur Above 2,000 Metres over … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Preeti allegedly consumed some poisonous substance on Friday night following a quarrel with her husband. She was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead, Banda City Deputy Superintendent of Police Ambuja Trivedi said.

As soon as her husband learnt about her death, he allegedly killed himself by consuming the remaining poison.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Businessman Ends Up With Only Rs 1000 in Bank Account After Fraudsters Dupe Him of Rs 28 Lakh During 30-Minute SIM Outage.

The couple's bodies were handed over to their relatives after post mortem, Trivedi said.

Prima facie it has come to light that Ramrup's addiction to alcohol triggered a dispute between the duo on Friday afternoon, leading to Preeti allegedly consuming the poison, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)