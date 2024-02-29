New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday framed charges against Gangster Deepak Pahal alias Boxer in a case registered under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

It is alleged that Deepak Boxer is member of a crime syndicate of Jitender alias Gogi gang.

Special judge (MCOCA) Chander Jit Singh framed charges against Deepak Pahal alias Boxer under section 3 and 4 of MCOCA.

The Court directed the jail authorities to produce Deepak alias Boxer physically on March 20, 2024.

The court took cognizance of charge sheet against Boxer on July 28, 2023.

Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against him on July 13.

In this case 15 other accused are in custody and charges have been framed against them. The matter is at the stage of prosecution evidence.

Advocate Virender Mual and Abhishek Thakur appeared boxer. Deepak Boxer is also accused in other cases including extortion, fake passport etc.

Deepak Boxer is stated to have been associated with the Gogi Gang. He is accused in several cases including MCOCA.

He was deported from Mexico in April last year and was arrested in fake passport case. He was absconding in the MCOCA case lodged in 2018. (ANI)

