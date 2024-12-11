New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Rohini District Court on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in a civil defamation suit filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain.

Jain has stated that Bansuri Swaraj made defamatory remarks in an interview with a television channel in October 2023.

Senior Civil Judge Naina Gupta issued notice to Bansuri Swaraj and others and sought a response to the suit. The next date of hearing is 22 February 2025.

Jain has prayed for direction to the TV channel to take down the content in question and restrain her from making further statements. Jain has claimed a damage of Re one. He has also already filed a criminal defamation complaint against Bansuri Swaraj in Rouse Avenue court.

AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain, in the Defamation complaint, has alleged that Swaraj had made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023. This interview was watched by Millions of people.

He has claimed that these remarks were made by Bansuri Swaraj to defame him and to gain undue political advantage.

Former Delhi Minister Jain has alleged that Bansuri Swaraj falsy stated that RS 3 crores were recovered from his house. She had also stated that 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from the house of the complainant, he has claimed.

It is also stated that these statements were made in context with the raid of the Enforcement Directorate at the complaint's house. He is on bail in this case and the same is pending before the court. (ANI)

In furtherance of the vilification campaign, she further defamed him by calling him 'Corrupt' and 'Fraud'. Several false, malicious and defamatory allegations were levelled against the complainant, he alleged.

It is stated that the accused has played havoc with the reputation of the complainant and the smear campaign has caused a cascading effect on the complainant as husband, father, brother, friend and as a common of the society, apart from scarring his otherwise unblemish political reputation.

It is said that the damage and dent caused by the frivolous allegations levelled by the accused is immeasurable as the complainant's character and reputation stand assailed not only as the elected representative and mass leader but even in his personal capacity. (ANI)

